JBL VERTEC Line Arrays and Soundcraft Vi6 Console at One Love Festival in Turkey

Altincizme provided JBL VERTEC line arrays and a Soundcraft Vi6 front-of-house console for the One Love Festival in Istanbul, Turkey.

The One Love Festival took place at the Santralistanbul venue and marked its 11th consecutive year with performances by internationally renowned artists including Kaiser Chiefs, Pulp, Damien Rice and Kimbra.

The main PA system at the Festival featured 24 VERTEC VT4889 fullsize line array elements (12 per side), powered by eight Crown VRack complete amplification systems. A Soundcraft Vi6 console was used as the FOH console at the Festival.