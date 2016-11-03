Radial Engineering Names Joseph Strovas International Sales Manager

Radial Engineering has named Joseph Strovas international sales manager for Hafler, Dynaco, Jensen Transformers, and the Primacoustic Install Division.

Strovas has worked in the industry for nearly 30 years in all aspects of the business including retail, distribution, and manufacturing. He brings vast experience in global business development for several specialty audio/Hi-Fi companies including AudioQuest, Madrigal Audio Laboratories (including Mark Levinson, Proceed, and Revel), BDI, and Densen Audio. Strovas also owned his own brick-and-mortar retail Hi-Fi business for seven years in Phoenix, AZ.

Joseph Strovas

Strovas’ responsibilities include building each brand's position in the AV contractor, custom integrator, and Hi-Fi markets outside of North America. For Hafler, he will lead the business development opportunities for the new CI series multichannel amplifiers to the custom install market, while expanding phono stages and headphone amps to the Hi-Fi world. For Dynaco, the plan is to establish very exclusive distributors to handle the top-end two-channel audiophile market. For Jensen Transformers, he will be responsible for growing the market for the ISO-MAX line of pro isolators and OEM sales. He will also steer the international sales efforts for the Primacoustic contractor products. The market for acoustic panels is very broad and encompasses everything from restaurants to home theaters.