Hall Research HSM-I-08-08 8x8 HDMI Matrix Switch

The Hall Research HSM-I-08-08 is a USA designed and manufactured 8x8 HDMI matrix switch with RS-232 and IP control. The low-profile unit is designed to integrate easily with Hall Research HDBaseT HDMI extension products for a complete solution.



The unit supports HDCP with HDMI 1.4 Fast Switch Technology, and may be used with any combination of DVI (PC) or HDMI (HDTV) sources and displays. Intelligent EDID mapping blends the EDID of all displays to ensure compatibility with source video.HDMI audio de-embedding and independent routing to SPDIF outputs along with multi-channel digital audio contribute to the excellent HD audio sound. Control can be by RS-232 or the sophisticated IP control system (Web browser or Telnet) that can be managed from any PC or Smart phone. Other features include an OSD video overlay to show user defined channel name on each output after it is switched to a new input and a front panel LCD readout.