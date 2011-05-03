Niles Audio Offers New Dealer Resource

Carlsbad, CA--Niles Audio has introduced a new dealer resource to enable professional integrators to market and design commercial AV systems utilizing Niles’ ZR-4 and ZR-6 MultiZone Receivers.

Niles’ new 13-page, full-color ZR-4/ZR-6 Commercial Application Guide offers a comprehensive guide to real-world commercial application scenarios for Niles MultiZone Receivers.

“Niles Audio is committed to providing dealers with the best resources and support materials to help the successfully manage their businesses,” said Mike Detmer, president of Niles Audio. “Many of our products, specifically our ZR-6 and ZR-4 MultiZone Receivers, are perfect for light commercial applications. This new application guide is an invaluable tool to help them better specify and install multi-room AV systems in a variety of commercial settings.”

The new Commercial Application Guide provides integrators with system design and product diagrams, as well as installation tips and suggested equipment lists for a range of applications and installation scenarios.

Niles’ ZR-6 MultiZone Receiver independently distributes up to six audio sources to as many as six zones (expandable to 18) for entertainment throughout any light commercial installation. In addition to a built-in AM/FM tuner that works right out of the box, the ZR-6’s Plug-and-Play capabilities allow businesses to integrate iPods with no additional programming.

For enhanced system functionality, ZR-6 users may choose from a variety of control solutions, including a color touchscreen and weather-resistant keypads. The ZR-6’s array of control options include the TS-PRO, a 3.5-inch color touchscreen display that provides system control plus metadata information; the Solo-6MD, a single-gang keypad with metadata display; the Solo-6IR, an elegant single-gang keypad; and the NumericTM-6P, an easy-to-use numeric keypad which works in conjunction with the Solo-6IR. The R-8L Learning Remote Control, included with the ZR-6 and also available as an additional accessory for outfitted zones, provides advanced control for all sources as well as a local TV and associated cable/satellite receiver and comes preloaded with commands for the ZR-6 as well as many popular brands.