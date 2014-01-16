SpectraCal Software Calibrates with JVC Monitor

The What: JVC Professional Products Company, a division of JVC Americas Corp., today said SpectraCal, a leading provider of display calibration solutions, has released CalMAN 5, version 5.2.3, which features auto calibration of JVC’s RS-840UD Reference Series 84-inch 4K LCD monitor. Used by integrators, installers, professional calibrators, and consumers, CalMAN provides a professional and repeatable method to calibrate video displays for home theaters, commercial AV installations, and broadcast production and post-production facilities.

According to Derek Smith, SpectraCal founder and CTO, the main benefits of CalMAN’s new JVC auto calibration capabilities include speed, accuracy, and reduced training requirements. “Calibrations that used to take hours now take less than 10 minutes,” he explained. “Plus, our testing shows that the auto calibration routinely returns an essentially optimal result, which is particularly important for ultra-high resolution 4K displays.”The What Else: The software also means less time and expense needed for training. “An integrator used to have to send someone to training to even begin to work on calibrating a display,” Smith added. “Now you can give this solution to a tech with relatively little training, then they can follow the step-by-step instructions in the workflow and get good results quickly.”



Why This Matters: According to Gary Klasmeier, product engineering manager, JVC Visual Systems Division, CalMAN 5 provides a convenient and methodical calibration approach to programming the ISF functions in the panel by means of DDC (Direct Device Control) via RS-232. “ISF calibration settings are automatically locked into protected memory locations, ensuring the RS840UD remains in calibration,” he added. “The SpectraCal team completely understands the challenges of display calibration, which is why JVC is pleased to once again collaborate with them.”



One More Thing: Developed for custom installations and rigorous commercial use, JVC’s RS-840UD Reference Series monitor features an IPS LCD panel with 120Hz refresh rate, 10-bit color depth, and 3840x2160 native screen resolution (four times the resolution of full HD). Housed in a slim bezel with a 178‑degree viewing angle, the ELED-illuminated monitor produces vibrant, natural images from a variety of HD and 4K input sources utilizing three single HDMI 30p or quad HDMI 60p inputs. The monitor is also compatible with JVC's popular GY-HMQ10 4K compact handheld camcorder. For specific RS-840UD product details, please visit www.referenceseries.com.

