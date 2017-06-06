QSC Names Abdul Chaudhri Director, System Solutions

QSC has named Abdul Chaudhri director, systems solutions. In his role, Chaudhri will work to grow QSC’s enterprise solutions, strategies, and cultivate end-user relationships.



Abdul Chaudhri

Abdul Chaudhri joins QSC from AMX by Harman, where he was vice president of sales, Eastern region. In that position, he led the channel sales team and multiple sales representative companies for Harman Pro. Prior to that, he spent eight years as the company’s director of sales, global accounts, where he created, developed, and deployed the enterprise business and audio, video, and control standardization strategy.

“We are thrilled to have Abdul as part of our team,” said Joe Pham, president and CEO, QSC. “QSC sees a significant opportunity to take advantage of the new era of AV&C and we believe that includes focusing on the enterprise customer. With Abdul’s experience and passion for developing relationships and establishing brand recognition with key customers, he is an ideal fit to our growing systems business.”

“I am joining an organization that has the technology, team spirit, solid reputation, and most importantly, the future vision of audio, video, and control,” Chaudhri said. “QSC will be a leader in shaping the future of AV, and I look forward to being a part of this evolution.”

Chaudhri joins QSC’s business development team of Cory Schaeffer, director, systems solutions and Rich Zwiebel, VP of systems strategy.