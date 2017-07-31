QSC Introduces Q-SYS Small-Format Touchscreen Controller

The What: QSC has launched the TSC-47W-G2, a 4.7-inch, in-wall touchscreen dialer/controller. The new touch screen combines capacitive LCD touch technology with a 960x540 resolution display and Power over Ethernet (PoE) for simplified single cable installation.

The What Else: The TSC-47W-G2 can operate in both portrait or landscape mode providing integrators design flexibility when installing in a wall, lectern, or a similar flat surface. In addition, these units include accessories for mounting to U.S. and European standard wall and junction boxes.

“The new TSC-47W is the perfect control accessory for nearly any Q-SYS installation,” said Mike Brandes, product manager of Installed Systems, QSC. “It gives integrators a go-to device when they need a small-format screen that installs easily, and offers a fully customizable interface without the need for any programming experience.”

The Bottom Line: As with all Q-SYS touchscreens, users can create custom graphical user control interfaces (UCIs) for the TSC-47W-G2 directly within Q-SYS Designer Software. Drag-and-drop configuration allows integrators to provide end users a full range of controls, from complete systems control and monitoring to one-touch deployments of complex presets.