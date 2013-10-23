Touch Overlays for NEC V Series Displays

NEC Display Solutions of America is producing overlay accessories that make its LED-backlit V Series displays touch-interactive, so that retailers, restaurants and other organizations can use their digital signage to build customer relationships and strengthen brands.

NEC Touch Overlays are now available for the 42-inch V423, 46-inch V463, 55-inch V552, 65-inch V652 and 80-inch V801 models 19-inch, 5:4 AH-IPS panel with LED backlighting. Using infrared touch technology, these overlays deliver 10 concurrent touches to those interacting and collaborating with the content on the displays.

The NEC Touch Overlay Accessories for the V Series include:

•Mechanical design that allows for full Windows 8 swipe compatibility

•Full HID (human interface device) compliance with numerous Windows, Mac and Android operating systems

•Three-step assembly

•Access to the infrared sensor, power LED and ambient light sensors on the displays when installed

•Multi-touch functionality up to 10 simultaneous touches