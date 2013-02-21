QSC Audio Launches Obsessed Contest for Free Gear

QSC Audio Products LLC has launched their new “Obsessed” Contest, inviting their most loyal customers and devotees to demonstrate their affinity for their products, and tell the story of their Obsession with QSC for a chance to win $5,000 in free gear.

The company stated in their release: "QSC already knows that their customers are very special and share loyalty to the brand and products—and often, they are compelled to share their story with others. Each of them has reasons why they chose QSC products for the first time. Some speak about the company’s great service and support. Some boast that their QSC products have been in continuous use for 20 years or more. Others talk about QSC products performing to perfection under extremely harsh environmental conditions. Over the years, QSC has been told stories of their products surviving ridiculous calamities only to continue to function flawlessly."

The “Obsessed” contest is an opportunity for these loyal and enthusiastic customers to express their enthusiasm for the QSC brand, and in the process be eligible to win $5,000 in QSC gear. Entries can include written testimony, videos and photographs whereby contestants can show that they are the most “Obsessed” with QSC.

To enter the contest, visit the QSC “Obsessed” contest page at passionforaudio.com/obsessed or the company’s Facebook page at facebook.com/QSCAudioProducts.