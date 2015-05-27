Purelink: Ultra HD & Full HD-Merging with Motore

At 3 p.m. on Thursday, June 18, Purelink will host 'Ultra HD & Full HD—Merging Successfully with Motore,' a training session where attendees will learn about the current state of UltraHD and how PureMedia handles emerging technologies to peacefully and effectively merge UltraHD with Full HD in the real world. The course will cover the relevance of HDMI 1.4b, HDMI 2.0, including refresh rates and color spaces, as well as HDCP and the new 2.2 standard. Training will also include a demonstration of PureLink's Motore Media Processing Technology, a complete and intelligent Ultra HD/4K scaling solution, along with in-depth education on Displayport, 6G-SDI, HDBaseT, fiber, and wireless transport standards.