PureLink PM-HOS4S-U/PM-DOS4S-U

The What: The PureLink PM-HOS4S-U and PM-DOS4S-U are 4K scaling output cards for PureMedia.



The What Else: Featuring built-in Motore Media Processing Technology, the industry’s first complete 4K scaling solution, the PM-HOS4S-U and PM-DOS4S-U HDMI and DVI scaling output cards are designed for use with any PureMedia distribution system to handle any resolution or format, including 4K, reliably and consistently.The Bottom Line: The PM-HOS4S-U and PM-DOS4S-U powered by Motore offers comprehensive features including local 4K up and downscaling, frame rate conversion, and auto-scaling, providing smooth image reproduction and maximum flexibility while eliminating the need for additional scaling transmitters or receivers.