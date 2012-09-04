Chief 2012-2013 Catalog Now Available

Chief has released its 2012-2013 print and online catalogs.

The print version of the Chief catalog gives readers a hands-on reference guide for quickly researching and selecting products. The online FastFlip catalog provides the same information in a searchable online format, for those who prefer to go paperless.

The new catalogs include the latest product information, installation tips and Chief’s lines of mounts, racks, interactive technology and accessories. New products this year include:

iPad Interfaces for Any Application

FUSION Video Wall Carts

FUSION Ceiling Mounts

Interactive Ceiling Mount and Flat Screen Accessories



To request a copy of the print catalog, click here.