PureLink HT-150 Ups HD Video Distribution

The What: PureLink will ship the HT-150 1x5 HDMI HDBaseT Distribution Amplifier beginning this month.

The What Else: The HT-150 provides distribution of HDMI over four HDBaseT outputs, extending HDMI up to 330 feet (100 meters) to four remote locations, as well as a fifth output providing local HDMI for confidence monitoring. Designed to simplify long distance, multi-display distribution, the HT-150 combines TOTALWIRE technology with powerful features and functions not found in any other product of its kind.

With integral HDBaseT transmitters, installations are simplified by relieving the need for additional cabling and external HDBaseT transmitters, which are commonly required with other brands' configurations.

The HT-150 also delivers immediate system analysis with status LEDs that indicate signal present on the input and display sensing on the outputs, an exclusive diagnostic only offered by PureLink’s HDTools line.

"The HT-150 is a home run," said Kevin Kang, Associate Director of Technical Sales for PureLink. "From visual diagnostics to the local HDMI output and captive power connector, the HT-150 offers thought-through design and functionality, solving distribution and extension needs of applications such as digital signage, conference centers, data management, and many others."

PureLink innovations in EDID management are carried on in the HT-150, allowing the user to enable any of the outputs' EDID to communicate the signal requirements to the source device, or select the internal 1080p EDID to ensure successful operation regardless of EDID information from any of the connected displays.

The included infrared repeater and transmitter enable easy bi-directional infrared extension. Optional extender receivers, such as the HCE II Rx (the industry’s smallest HDBaseT extender), support all HT-150 functions including infrared, allowing seamless control of remote displays, sources, or other devices.