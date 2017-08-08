PureLink Announces CTS-Certified Webinars for August

PureLink will offer an online training course for its MPX Total Signage Solutions, a two-part webinar series designed to provide attendees with in-depth training on the company’s MPX digital signage players, as well as the MPX Software for content and device management.

Attendees will gain insight into the functionality and performance of MPX digital signage players; understand functions and operations of the MPX CSM Software; and learn to design, install, set up, program, and operate MPX digital signage solutions.

The company has also added two new dates for its IP Video training webinars. “VIP and VPX: Comprehensive Solutions for AV and KVM Over IP” will aim to provide attendees with an overview of the VIP Series encoders and decoders, including the VIP-300H-U Ultra HD/4K IP Video System, comprehensive training on the VPX IP Video Management Software, as well as an introduction to the new PureStream VIP-NET series of network switches.

MPX: Complete Digital Signage Solutions - Content and Player Management Training

PART 1 - MPX100 II and Server Mangement Software: Overview of Operations

(1) CTS RU | 2 Hours

Wednesday - August 9, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. (EDT)

Wednesday - August 16, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. (EDT)

Wednesday - August 23, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. (EDT)

PART 2 - MPX100 II and Server Management Software: Complete Campaign Creation and Scheduling

Optional* | 4 Hours

Wednesday - August 9, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. (EDT)

Wednesday - August 16, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. (EDT)

Wednesday - August 23, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. (EDT)

*NOTE: Completion of Part 1 of the MPX training program is required in order to attend this course.

VIP & VPX: Comprehensive Solutions for AV and KVM Over IP

(1) CTS RU

Monday - August 14, 2017 @ 1:00 p.m. (EDT)

Monday - August 21, 2017 @ 10:00 a.m. (EDT)

To learn more about the webinars or to register, click here.