PSNI Announces Newest Affiliate, Techteriors

Professional Systems Network International (PSNI) announced that Techteriors, based in Mequon, WI, has been approved for affiliation by consent of the PSNI stockholders. Techteriors was founded in 2001 and provides full-service AV, electrical and networking, and serves both the residential and commercial markets.

Mark Gottwig, president of Delta AV and PSNI membership chairman, stated, “Techteriors is a high-caliber operation in a location that furthers PSNI's goal of full U.S. map coverage. As always, PSNI vetted their application and Techteriors has an excellent reputation among customers and peer companies. PSNI is very pleased to welcome Techteriors to the PSNI network."