Prysm Video Wall for Under Armour

Prysm Inc., manufacturer of total display solutions, announced the installation of a Prysm video wall at Baltimore-based athletic apparel company Under Armour. Located in a central open space at Under Armour’s global headquarters in Baltimore, MD, the 18ft wide by 9ft high video wall serves as focal point for campaign planning, brand messaging and VIP events.



The 162 square foot Prysm video wall sits in Under Armour's global headquarters

The interactive Prysm video wall provides a 162 square foot digital canvas that combines video, live feeds and sports imagery. The wall uses touch to allow users to interact with any content on screen that can be resized, repositioned and annotated.

Jack Taylor, senior project consultant at the Sextant Group said, “the Prysm video wall was selected for its superior ability to communicate the Under Armour brand through the combination of interactivity and support of a broad range of media. It delivers the wow-factor in an experience that is truly jaw-dropping.”

Avitecture, the AV integrator on the project, helped design and install the video wall at Under Armour. “Working closely with Prysm, we’ve delivered a solution with unrivaled collaboration capabilities and beautiful visuals that will engage audiences like no other,” said Bruce Pittman, vice president of sales and marketing.