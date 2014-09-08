Prysm Video Wall at Wipro Center

Prysm, Inc., a privately held designer of total display solutions, announced the installation of a Cascade 117 collaboration video wall solution at the Wipro Customer Experience Center (CEC) in Mountain View, California. Wipro Limited is an Information Technology, Consulting and Business Process Services company that delivers solutions to enable its clients to do business better.





Prysm's Cascade 117 in Wipro Customer Experience CenterThe Wipro CEC is designed to demonstrate emerging technologies, test proof of concepts and give customers the opportunity to see the latest data center, enterprise, and cloud solutions in real-world, real-time scenarios. It also uses immersive, collaborative, and interactive demonstration technologies available in the industry. The Wipro CEC aims to give customers the environment they need to drive pilots and test new solutions before enterprise deployment. Wipro wanted a system that would showcase its many solutions to customers and provide a platform for collaborative content development. An important objective was achieving the means to shift from passive presentations to an active engagement experience. The Cascade 117 video wall creates a 42sq ft digital canvas for collaboration and interactive demonstration of the breadth of Wipro’s leading technology and service solutions.

“We have designed a space that showcases the benefits Wipro solutions and services can deliver for our customers,” said Ayan Mukerji, chief executive , Global Media and Telecom & Product Engineering Services at Wipro. “We’ve moved from passive presentations to driving engagement and collaboration with customers through the capabilities of our Prysm video wall.”

AV design and integration for the Cascade 117 collaboration video wall solution was completed by Avidex Industries, LLC located in Fremont, California. Shedan Maghzi, regional vice president of the southwest region for Avidex commented, “Wipro evaluated alternative, large-scale displays and selected the Cascade 117 for its visual impact, intuitive user interface and ease of implementation. The collaboration capabilities of the Cascade line complement Wipro’s culture of working together to create synergy. It’s the right fit and really allows Wipro to demonstrate its products and services in an extremely compelling way.”