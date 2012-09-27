MTV Uses Teranex for 2012 Video Music Awards

MTV used Blackmagic Design’s Teranex video processing technology for a 3D screening of the “2012 MTV Video Music Awards” (VMAs). Recorded live at STAPLES Center, MTV simultaneously broadcast the VMAs in 3D to 600 fans at the nearby Regal Cinemas’ L.A. LIVE Theater.

Blackmagic Design Teranex 2D

With Teranex’s image processing and 3D processing and simulation, MTV was able to transform a single live 2D camera feed by converting the signal to 3D in real time, creating a realistic simulation of depth for audience members.

The 1080i video feed from STAPLES Center was sent via fiber to a switcher located in the projection room of the L.A. LIVE Theater. The feed was then input into the Teranex unit, and the signal was converted from 2D to 3D, as well as converted from 1080i to 1080p as the Barco projector being used required a progressive signal, not interlaced. Additionally, the entire show was recorded in 3D on a Sony SRW5800 videotape recorder via a second Teranex unit.