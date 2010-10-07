Hydro One Selects Scala to Operate Digital Corporate Communications Network

- TORONTO, CANADA--Hydro One, the largest electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario, has installed a digital signage network to broadcast and monitor corporate communications to a few Grid Operations locations across the province.
- Working with The Data Works, a Scala Certified Partner, Hydro One set up a 10-screen digital network that broadcasts the company's mission statement and policies, statistics on health and safety, customers and customer service, and the environment. It will also include employee news such as upcoming social or work-related events, employee milestones, new hires, building maintenance and news stories.
- "With the help of Scala, we were able to respond quickly to Hydro One's needs and deliver them the capability they needed for their network," said Richard Hyde, President, The Data Works. "The process was simple, and Hydro One can now grow their digital network and achieve their communications goals."
- Hydro One's Grid Operations Operating Performance and Customer Service department will be creating the content and maintaining the system with technical support from an internal IT service, Power Systems Information Technology. Team members will use Scala 5 software, including Scala Content Manager, Player and Designer.
- "Our communications department uses Scala software to manage and maintain multiple display screens located in Hydro One field offices across the province," said Kristin Brand, Grid Operations Technician. "Scala Content Manager is easy to use and allows us to quickly diagnose system errors and schedule content to individual or groups of display screens."
- "We are excited to be working with The Data Works to help Hydro One, one of Ontario's largest utility companies, connect their Operations Locations and their employees to enhance communications," said Andy McRae, General Manager of Scala, Canada. "This is a perfect use of our technology."
