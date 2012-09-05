Alcorn McBride Named to Inc. 5000

Alcorn McBride Inc. has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America for the fourth time.

The company has made the list for the last three years in a row.

This year Alcorn McBride placed at #4143 appearing in the Engineering category at #51, a jump of 20 places within the category.

“It’s an honor to receive Inc. 5000 recognition for the fourth time,” said Jeremy Scheinberg, chief operating officer. “We are very lucky to maintain a strong and loyal customer base and are dedicated to supporting our customers as we strive to stay on the cutting edge of technology.”