Professional Sound Services Opens in Ft. Lauderdale

Professional Sound Services has opened a new location in the Ft. Lauderdale, FL, area.

Their expansion to the Southern Florida market will provide professional sound solutions to the large and growing number of film, video, and sound productions in the area and fill the current market void to offer a one stop shopping approach for sound mixers.

Under the management of seasoned audio professional Eric Toline, who has amassed in studio, on site and technical directing experience, Professional Sound Services Ft. Lauderdale will provide the same outstanding sound services as the existing New Orleans and New York offices.

Top audio equipment brands including Sound Devices, Zaxcom, Lectrosonics, Sennheiser, Schoeps, Pelican, Denecke, Ktek, Orca, PSC, Motorola, Ambient, IDX, Remote Audio and Rycote will all be represented at the new location.

According to Rich Topham Jr., Founder and President of Professional Sound Services, "We have had an independent sales associate in the southern Florida market for about two years and he has been handling a large number of sales to Latin America. Now he along with our staff of experienced audio professionals are able to welcome these and all clients on site to utilize our services. As more and more productions from all over the world choose the beautiful scenery of southern Florida for their shoots, we know the time is right to open in this market. With three locations, Professional Sound Services wants our clients to know that we are readily available and committed to them whenever they need services and equipment.”

Plans in the near future for the Ft. Lauderdale location include hosting educational equipment lectures and an in-house exchange board for sound mixers to post their availability and for productions to search for crew members.

Professional Sound Services is located less than 1 mile from Interstate I-95:

4549 Powerline Road

Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309-3836