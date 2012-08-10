TruMedia Launches Remote Device Manager for DOOH

- TruMedia Technologies has introduced its Remote Device Manager, which enables remote management, monitoring and configuration of the devices and software, improving control over the systems installed.
- The Remote Device Manager is designed to reduce costs of installation, service provisioning, maintenance, trouble-shooting and customer care because it largely eliminates the need for on-site human involvement in these processes, and most of this can be done remotely.
- Moti Gura, TruMedia’s CEO, said, “With fewer customer calls, the overall service experience becomes more positive, leading to happier customers and an overall favorable service experience. This solution enables faster deployment of our products and solutions as well as a quicker response to needed changes in the software, reducing operational expenses and increasing profits for the service.”