Pro Display's intouch Display Solutions

intouch from Pro Display offers better touchscreen performance and flexibility with its range of multi-touch display solutions.

Pro Display's new intouch multi-touch display solutions

Using both infrared and projected capacitive multi-point touch technologies, the intouch launch range caters for a wide variety of screen formats, and already includes products such as:

- multi-touch frame kits that retro-fit to older non-touch monitors in sizes from 32" to 98"

- an interactive 65" multi-touch monitor

- capacitive multi-touch projection foils that turn glass into a touchscreen display, in diagonal sizes from 10" to 85"

- its flagship large-format multi-touch digital glass in sizes up to 6x2 metres



Early customers include household names such as Sky Sports News, Hugo Boss and the Tower of London.



Ben Kershaw, Sales Manager at Pro Display, says, "With the growth of touchscreen phones and tablets, we all expect to interact more with the images we see. Our new intouch range realizes that vision of immersive, multi-touch screens, even on large scales."

"The applications for intouch include education, corporate offices, retail outlets, public attractions, TV production and broadcast, exhibitions and performance events."