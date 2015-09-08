Primeview USA to Expand Industrial Video Wall Line

Primeview USA plans to add a new 49-inch industrial display to its video wall lineup by Q4 2015. Model number PRV49SNG will have a 3.5mm total bezel gap and 500 nits of brightness, according to the company.

Following the 55-inch display in its Super Narrow Gap line, the PRV49SNG will be IPS rated for a true 178-degree viewing angle in both portrait and landscape orientations, and will be available with additional options of HDBaseT or HD-SDI connectivity in model numbers PRV49SNGHDBT and PRV49SNGSDI.



"In today's highly creative and technically advanced markets, customers are looking for a variety of top-notch options for their studios, retail stores, or corporate environments," said Chanan Averbuch, senior vice president of Primeview USA. "The 49-inch display with a 3.5mm bezel is first to the market, leveraging our experience in providing personal customer experiences. Primeview is committed to providing our clients with the most innovative and reliable display solutions way ahead of the rest of the market."



The PRV49SNG is designed and engineered for 24/7 use and includes daisy chaining ability. The new panel's ultra-slim bezel measures 2.3mm on the top and left sides, and 1.2mm on the bottom and right sides. The display's LED backlight is eco friendly, with low power consumption for broadcast, command and control, higher education, corporate, gaming, digital signage, and high-end retail.