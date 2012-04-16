PGAV, TCO Development Offer Sustainable AV Webinar

Project Green AV has partnered with TCO Development to present the first webinar in a new Green AV University Series, Green AV University: The What, Why & How of Sustainable AV.

The webinar will focus on the theory and practice of sustainable audiovisual installations and innovations.

When: Wednesday, April 18, 2012

11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. EST

Speakers:

Gina Sansivero, Director of Project Green AV

Clare Hobby, Regional Manager, North America, of TCO Development

Elizabeth Eames, Project Green AV

Bill Lally, LEED-AP (Featured Presenter), Principal of Mode Green

This informational event is free and open to all audiovisual professionals. Space is limited, register now to secure your spot at Green AV University.