AVAD Brings Commercial Solutions to Canada

AVAD Canada Ltd has announced the availability of a complete array of commercial grade products throughout Canada.

AVAD has partnered with leading commercial brands including JBL, Crown, dbx, Soundcraft, Samsung Pro and others, to provide Canadian dealers with a comprehensive assortment of solutions for most commercial applications.

Dealers throughout Canada will have direct access to these products to each of AVAD's three Canadian branches — located in Calgary, Mississauga and Vancouver — and online at avadcanada.ca.