ADP AdvancedMD Helps Physicians Untether from Office with New iPhone App

- ADP AdvancedMD, a provider of all-in-one, cloud electronic health record (EHR), practice management, and medical scheduling software as well as medical billing services, has announced availability of the AdvancedMD iPhone app.
- Since releasing its iPad app last year, AdvancedMD has seen adoption beat expectations, climbing to 25 percent percent of its customers. The new iPhone app allows for additional mobility and efficiency for physicians and their practices, allowing users to access files on the go, when desktop access—or even iPad access—is not convenient.
- "We’ve designed the iPhone app with the same principles as the iPad app – with an emphasis on simplicity and secure access," said Steven ZoBell, CTO and VP of product development, ADP AdvancedMD. "Physicians let us know that they didn’t need the entire EHR on their iPad, or on their phones, but that having key AdvancedMD features at their fingertips can make an enormous difference for productivity."
- More than 1,000 AdvancedMD users have already downloaded the iPhone app since it became available August 8, 2013.
- "The new AdvancedMD iPhone app has liberated me from my office and improved my staff’s communication," said Dr. Esteban Lovato of La Loma Medical Center. "While I’m with a patient at our other office or rounding at the hospital I can get my orders messaged on the spot, allowing my staff to be more efficient."
- Lovato can now access patient demographic information, messages and upcoming schedules immediately: "Seeing patient details on the go—such as next appointment type, problem list and histories—is a vast improvement and something I can do at any time. Siri on the iPhone lets me dictate a message that I can later upload into the EHR. This process has reduced my patient charting time by 30 percent."