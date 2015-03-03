PRI Retail Forum at Digital Signage Expo

The annual PRI Retail Forum is upcoming and there is still time to register for the full-day event. This year's forum is focused on "Retail Analytics That Drive Store Performance." The forum takes place on March 10 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, the day before Digital Signage Expo 2015 opens.These are some of the topics that will be addressed:



Hear case studies presented by retailers.

Gain insights into how to implement analytical platforms.

Get an introduction to the modeling and interpretation of retail data.

Learn how to implement actionable insights that can result in improving the customer experience and reducing operating costs.

Understand how to enable proximity marketing campaigns.



Forum presenters include:

