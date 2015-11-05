PreSonus StudioLive AI Mixers Now Dante Compatible

PreSonus StudioLive AI series consoles and StudioLive RM series Active Integration mixers can now be upgraded to support Audinate's Dante audio networking protocol, using the PreSonus SL-Dante-MIX option card.

Dante-enabled StudioLive Active Integration mixers allow users to create a complete, networked audio system with any Dante-enabled audio device, using a standard 1 GB Ethernet switch and Audinate's Dante digital-media networking technology, which also includes Dante Virtual Sound Card for Mac and Windows computers.



With the addition of Dante support to StudioLive AI mixers, customers can also now build complete, all-PreSonus, networked live-sound solutions that feature StudioLive AI series loudspeakers or WorxAudio TrueLine powered line arrays.



The SL-Dante-SPK option card for PreSonus StudioLive AI series loudspeakers began shipping in October 2014, and a Dante option will be available in December 2015 for the WorxAudio TrueLine powered line arrays and WaveSeries loudspeakers with PDA1000 and PDA2000 amplifiers.