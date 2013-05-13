RGB Spectrum SuperView 4K Multiviewer Offers Content for Ultra HD Displays

The What: RGB Spectrum has released SuperView 4K, a real-time multiviewer designed specifically for "Ultra HD" 4K monitors and projectors.



The What Else:When combined with an Ultra HD monitor or projector, the SuperView 4K processor creates a new kind of multiviewer, able to display multiple images at full resolution. Based on RGB Spectrum's high performance, real-time architecture, users can display and manipulate native 4K images, a combination of 4K and high-definition (1920x1080) windows, or up to eight HD graphic or video windows on a single Ultra HD device.

The SuperView 4K multiviewer unlocks your creativity with a full array of features. These include dynamic window sizing and positioning, input grouping, smooth panning and zooming, custom borders and titles, HDCP support and programmable presets. Images can be arranged anywhere on an Ultra HD dispel—in any size, with or without overlaps, and with any desired priority. For control applications, the SuperView 4K multiviewer offers SinglePoint KvM control of computer sources displayed on the Ultra HD device.

Connectivity to Ultra HD devices is accomplished via single-link or dual-link DVI. The SuperView 4K processor supports graphic signals to 1920x1200, HD video inputs to 2048x1080, and Ultra HD signals. Control is provided via RS-232 commands or through the system's Web Control Panel (WCP), an intuitive graphical user interface accessible with any web browser.