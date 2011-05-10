Crestron DigitalMedia 8G+

Crestron has introduced DigitalMedia 8G+, the next generation of its high output, one-wire digital AV network infrastructure technology. DigitalMedia 8G+ makes implementation of a DM network even easier by offering a choice of standard CAT5e, DM 8G® Cable or CresFiber® 8G.

“With the launch of DigitalMedia 8G+, our DM® technology continues to redefine and advance the AV industry in the digital revolution. While others are still trying to figure it all out for the first time, we’re now on our third generation of DigitalMedia technology,” said Crestron Executive Vice President, Randy Klein. “Digital AV is not simple, but we make it easy. The most demanding clients in the world, which include some of the most prestigious Fortune 500 companies and universities, trust and rely on Crestron DigitalMedia.”

DigitalMedia is the only engineered, end-to-end solution that carries virtually any mix of digital and analog AV signals over a single wire. Uncompressed 1080p HD video with Deep Color, 3D video, and high-definition computer signals, plus HD digital audio, control, data, and Ethernet, are transmitted 330 feet over standard CAT5e or DM 8G cable, or 1,000 feet using CresFiber 8G. DigitalMedia 8G+ provides a future-proof infrastructure and ensures that the highest resolutions, Deep Color, 4K projectors and other emerging technologies can be efficiently distributed and managed for years to come.

“DigitalMedia 8G+ is the only platform that offers a proven solution for distributing all digital and analog signals over one-wire, using one IP address, and completely eliminates all HDCP issues,” said Fred Bargetzi, Crestron VP of Technology. “An entire DM network appears as a single device on the corporate LAN, which makes it incredibly easy to install and manage. With thousands of successful installations across the world over the past few years, we’ve proven that DigitalMedia just works.”

DigitalMedia overcomes and eliminates the problems and frustrations common with HDMI, including limited transmission distances, problems with HDCP copy protection, CEC, and EDID resolution management issues. DigitalMedia is the only digital standard accredited by InfoComm and CEDIA because it’s the only technology that is proven to work.

To learn more about how DigitalMedia can elevate your high-definition experience in corporate, education, government, hospitality and residential settings, please visit:

www.crestron.com/digitalmedia