Extron to Open Training & Support Facility in Dallas

Extron will open a new training and support center in Dallas, Texas. This new facility will be staffed by Extron S3 Institute experts and will serve as a convenient training location for those in the Southwest, Midwest, or Mountains/Plains regions. The facility will feature a familiar variety of Extron training choices, including hands-on training with real world scenarios, and courses to pursue various Extron Certifications.

"We are committed to providing the highest-quality AV training and industry-leading customer support," says Andrew Edwards, president and CEO of Extron. "Our new Dallas office will allow us to expand our outreach, making it even easier for our customers to reach Extron."

In addition to the soon-to-open Dallas location, Extron offers instructor-led training and certifications through its S3 Technical Institutes at the corporate headquarters in Anaheim, California and in Raleigh, North Carolina. Extron also offers Training On-The-Road, online training courses, how-to videos, and a large selection of technical articles and white papers.