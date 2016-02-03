Premier Mounts Taps Cossey, Lindenmeyer for Key Posts

Premier Mounts today appointed Grant Cossey and Steven Lindenmeyer to two key posts. Cossey will serve as General Manger, Products Division and Lindenmeyer as Senior Account Manager, Key Accounts.

As General Manager, Products Division, Cossey will report to co-CEO Rich Pierro and be responsible for leading, directing and implementing sales and marketing functions for the products division. In addition, Cossey will be tasked with the day-to-day operations of the products division and join the leadership team in setting goals, strategy and execution in line with Premier Mounts Strategic vision.

"We are pleased to introduce Grant as General Manager, Products Division,” said Rich Pierro, co-Chief Executive Officer. “He is the first appointment in the execution of our strategic business plan. Grant brings over 20 years of diverse, relevant experience along with proven success in various roles leading sales and marketing organizations, product development and engineering. We are very excited about the contributions he will make."

Lindenmeyer is a CTS certified professional with over 15 years of AV experience and a track record of delivering technical support and guidance to a worldwide network of AV system integrators and consultants.

In his new role, Lindenmeyer will serve as the main point of contact for Premier Mounts Key Accounts. He will support all Key Account customer objectives and employ the internal resources that best meet all requirements.