Arrive Signs BP Marketing and Symco

Atlanta, GA--Arrive Systems Inc. has signed BP Marketing Group and Symco, Inc., as part of their manufacturer representative team.

Through leveraging competencies of respective organizations, coordinating marketing sales, and service activities, Arrive Systems will be able to fulfill the needs and specifications particular to Green and Netcentric AV.

BP Marketing group is one of the top manufacturer’s representative companies in the country serving a 17-state region in central U.S., including MN, WI, MI, OH, KY, IN, IL, MO, IA, KS, NE, CO, UT, WY, AZ, SD, and ND. Symco, Inc. is a leading manufacturer rep firm for the Pro AV Industry covering the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions.

“For over a decade, I’ve witnessed first-hand that both companies have well-established industry connections, superior customer service and support, as well as extensive knowledge of AV technology. This relationship coupled with Arrive Systems Game Changing platform will have a considerable positive impact on our industry," said Max Kopsho, VP for business development for North and Latin America.