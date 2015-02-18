Pre-Register for Martin Audio MLA Training

Martin Audio will begin an ambitious program of MLA training, demonstration, and workshops in the U.S. The first of these is a two-day workshop from February 24-25 that kicks off in Vegas at the Cannery Hotel and Casino. Register here.



This workshop will provide a comprehensive understanding of MLA technology, listening experience and hands on training for the MLA Compact and MLA Mini. This is the perfect opportunity for system techs, engineers, and members of the installation community who want to have a practical understanding of this award winning technology.

Martin Audio will be detailing forthcoming events and the full schedule in the near future, but interested parties can already pre-register.