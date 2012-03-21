DSF Opens New International Chapters

The Digital Signage Federation® has announced that it will shortly establish member chapters in both Brazil and China to help further its mission of educational outreach and support of the growth of the digital signage industry world wide.

Both the Brazilian Association of Digital Media Out-of-Home (ABDOH) and a delegation of digital signage professionals from China have petitioned the DSF to extend official recognition that will allow their respective constituents to take advantage of member benefits that include industry education and certification for companies in both Brazil and China.

After meeting with both groups individually, on Wednesday, March 7th at DSE 2012, DSF Chairman Alan Brawn said, “The opportunity to establish DSF chapters in both Brazil and China represents an exciting and natural growth opportunity for the DSF and our industry. All of our educational programs including sponsored DSEG certification are resources that need to be accessible to all our international colleagues.”

Establishing foreign chapter affiliates of the DSF is a natural result of the expansive growth in the digital signage industry. Individual country chapters have the wherewithal to translate resources such as articles and white papers in country-appropriate languages, which will make the DSF’s educational outreach truly effective for the digital signage industry worldwide.