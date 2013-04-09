PESA Offers End-to-End XSTREAM Streaming Media Appliance

The What: PESA, the U.S.-based custom design and build manufacturing company for professional audio and video signal distribution, has unveiled PESA XSTREAM, a cost effective, comprehensive package for digital media capture, processing, distribution, and storage, at the 2013 NAB Show (Booth SL4305).

Housed in a compact, 1 RU form factor, PESA XSTREAM simultaneously encodes up to five independent video streams and eight audio streams concurrently from live or recorded video for multi-path H.264 IP distribution with no sync or latency issues. It captures H.264 IP camera streams, NTSC/PAL or SDI video up to 1080p resolution, video playback, and even computer-based content such as PowerPoint slides, then prepares high-bandwidth MPEG-4/H.264 broadcast streams for enterprise distribution and archive. When multiple sources are captured simultaneously, the streams remain associated and synchronized during the event. Storage options include a PESA internal 2.5-inch SATA drive.

The What Else: With five individually addressable video outputs as well as an integrated quad-view output, PESA XSTREAM allows operators to stream live content over IP while simultaneously transmitting live digital content to a quad-view display and/or full screen display. It can also synchronize discrete audio inputs to discrete video and IP video inputs, and offers adjustable audio delay. PESA also provides access to its Application Programming Interface (API), allowing integrators to tailor applications to specific market segments. For example, PANAX develops video communication solutions for education, government, and healthcare. The company has developed its VTW 5080 Digital Media System solution for the education market based around PESA XSTREAM.



Why It Matters: “Producing mixed format, multi-source presentations for IP distribution used to be a logistical nightmare,” said Howard Sutton, PESA executive chairman. “You had multiple vendors, multiple components, sync issues, too much cabling, and multiple management and control systems. PESA XSTREAM is so much more than a codec. In one box with integrated Web browser management and control, it handles everything – capture, scaling, sync, and more – which improves the viewing experience for your audiences and simplifies installation and operation. The purpose-built PESA XSTREAM sets a new standard in price and performance.”One More Thing: Pricing for PESA XSTREAM starts at $9,995 and will be available in May. For more information, visit PESAXSTREAM.com.

