Powersoft Shifts to Independent Rep Network in Canada

Powersoft will shift its Canadian distribution strategy from a traditional distribution model to an independent representative model, similar to its approach that has been successful in the U.S. Effective November 1, Powersoft has appointed CM Tech Group as its independent regional representative in Canada.

CM Tech Group, a collaborative organization of three independent manufacturer representatives including BG Media Solutions, MM Technologie, and Connect West Marketing — based out of Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver respectively — will be authorized to carry the entire Powersoft product line, including the company's Duecanali and Ottocanali lines of installation amplifiers.



As Powersoft looks to increase its market presence in the Canadian market through an expanding sales and distribution network, the company will pursue multi-regional opportunities in the government, cultural, and commercial sectors, with initial focus on installation and touring applications. The appointment of CM Tech Group in Canada follows another recent expansion of its sales representative network in the United States announced in August.



“The choice of shifting to an independent representative model was already on the table for a while, but it was important for us to stabilize the growth of our new U.S. organization before accelerating on this path," said Luca Giorgi, sales and marketing director at Powersoft. "CM Tech Group is the perfect match for our needs in Canada and will enable us to further our strategy. I would also like to thank our previous partner in Canada, Theatrixx Technologies, for helping us establish our business and brand positioning in Canada.”



Paul Freudenberg, U.S. general manager of Powersoft, said, "By expanding our distribution footprint in Canada, we are able bring our best-in-class amplification solutions to sophisticated range of end-users who crave greater quality and eficiency. The appointment of CM Tech Group in Canada brings us one step closer to fulfilling our North American distribution strategy, while ensuring we are able to deliver relative pricing unity across the regions we serve."



As part of CM Tech Group, Bryan Guidolin of BG Media Solutions will be responsible for central Canada (Toronto and Ontario); Michel Morrow of MM Technologie will oversee Quebec, and The Maritimes and Ottawa; and Mike Upright of Connect West Marketing will handle Western Canada. Powersoft support services will continue to be handled through the U.S. office, located in Camarillo, CA.