Powersoft Expands U.S. Sales Rep Network

Audio specialist Powersoft has expanded its network of U.S. sales representatives for the touring, installation, and event broadcast markets. Effective immediately, the company has appointed four new sales representative firms, increasing the company's reach into the Ohio Valley, the Pacific Northwest, Northern California, and the Ark-La-Tex regions.

The four companies, which augment and expand Powersoft's existing sales and distribution network, include Wadsworth, Ohio-based Online Enterprises, Inc.; Austin, Texas-based Aldridge Marketing, Inc.; Seattle, Wash.-based Audio Source, Inc.; and Roseville, Calif.-based Layer 8 Inc. Each of the companies is authorized to carry the entire Powersoft portfolio with immediate effect.



"By expanding our sales rep network in the U.S. to include these highly regarded firms, we are able to scale to the needs of our growing customer base, while providing more concentration and 'feet on the street' in select regions," said Kurt Metzler, U.S. sales director at Powersoft. "Each of these companies is well equipped to carry out a premium and knowledgeable sales experience with our customers in a variety of markets, including A/V installation, sports facilities, theme parks, and areas where we are seeing expansion."



Rocky Giannetta, President of Layer 8 Inc., said, "As our exclusive amplifier manufacturing partner, Powersoft provides Layer 8 and its business partners with premium amplification solutions that are unique to the market. The company's innovative heritage is evident not only in its amplifiers, but in other groundbreaking products such as DEVA. We are confident that Powersoft will quickly become the standard for both the touring and installation markets for networked audio amplification."