Casio Reveals Mobile Classroom Winner

Dover, NJ--Casio America, Inc.'s Business Projector Division announced that Karen Bessey, media coordinator/tech facilitator at Darden Middle School in Wilson, NC as the winner of its Mobile Classroom Package.

The package, worth $12,500, includes a Casio Short Throw Projector, Casio Pen & Software, 30 pairs of Casio 3D active glasses and an AVRover Cart equipped with a 3D computer.

"Casio's projector will enable our school to engage students in new ways. It's a great tool to help teachers, in all subject areas, bring a strong visual component to their lessons," said Karen Bessey. "Furthermore, it will motivate students to exercise their creativity on class projects. And it especially suits visual learners, allowing them to use digital storytelling to explain a science process or plot details. This prize couldn't have been awarded at a better time - when needs for engaging lessons are great and funds are low. We're very thankful that Casio ran this contest."

"This contest is a testament to Casio's commitment to the education market and an opportunity to offer educators a chance to win a complete projector system designed to enhance the classroom and ultimately inspire students through interaction and innovation," said Matt Mustachio, general manager of Casio's Business Projector Division. "We're thrilled to award Casio's projection system to the Darden Middle School and look forward to continuing to develop products that help educators enhance the classroom learning experience."