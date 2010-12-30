Back-of-House Digital Signage Report

David Keene– InfoComm International has just published, online, an interesting report on back-of-house digital signage systems used for employee communication. To read the full report:

click here

According to the report, “Despite the recent recession and continued challenges to the world economy, the digital signage sector has enjoyed stellar growth for the past several years. Advertising-based digital signage in particular has seen a double-digit increase in 2010, according to several industry reports. However, there is a lesser known niche within the digital signage market that receives little notice yet can yield vast opportunities for AV integrators and system designers: back-of-house digital signage systems used for employee communication.”

Similar to advertising-based digital signage, "back-of-house" systems have seen increasing interest and growth despite the rocky economy. These types of digital signage systems are targeted towards employees and other internal company stakeholders, with content that is specifically geared for them rather than for customers.

"No matter what the vertical market, there is always a need for employee communication. Communicators have always struggled to get the attention of employees, and what they communicate is important information so it's necessary to grab their attention and engage," says Chuck Gose, director of business development at MediaTile. "There are a variety of employee communication tools such as newsletters, focus groups, and intranet. Employee communications digital signage is one part of the wheelhouse."

Mike Strand, president & CEO of StrandVision Digital Signage, explains, in the report, "Employee communications is a bigger opportunity due to the sheer numbers of vertical markets who use these systems. Employee communications is night and day compared with marketing communications. The message is not about selling, but more of a focus on staff development and interaction."