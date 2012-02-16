Draper Acquires Awning Manufacturer

Spiceland, IN--Draper Europe AB has acquired one of the largest awning manufacturers in Sweden.

In addition to being one of Sweden’s largest awning manufacturers, Tvaakersmarkisen also manufactures window shades and venetian blinds.

“Awnings are a popular window covering in Europe, due to the high cost of energy,” said to Goran Peterson, managing director, Draper Europe AB, “so this was a natural fit for Draper.”

During the second half of 2012 Draper Europe will also begin to manufacture interior and exterior window shades using Draper’s proprietary hardware system.

“The combination of awnings and interior and exterior window shades will make Draper Europe on of the largest window covering manufacturers in Scandinavia,” Peterson said. “We see great synergies between projection screens and window shades, and are happy to be able to capitalize on Draper’s extensive knowledge and experience in window coverings to expand our offering in Europe.”

The products will be distributed in Sweden through Tvaakersmarkisen’s window covering concept stores and independent dealers.

Draper Europe AB, a wholly owned subsidiary of Draper Inc., is located in Halmstad, Sweden, and is one of Europe’s leading projection screen manufacturers.