Pointmaker Breaks from Boeckeler to Enhance Business Focus

Pointmaker has successfully spin off from nano-tech parent company Boeckeler Instruments. The move comes following a decision made by Boeckeler's board of directors in December 2014. The arrangement is expected to enhance the long term value of both privately owned companies by allowing them to gain an independent business focus and competitive edge.

Pointmaker, which acquired the Pointmaker brand assets dating from its 1993 launch, plans to continue as the manufacturer of video processors and iPad apps for the presentation and collaboration markets. The company will also continue selling the Pointmaker line primarily through its expanding network of AV integrators and dealers.

Applications for Pointmaker products have ranged from marking video evidence during the famous O.J. Simpson courtroom trial in 1995 to annotating football plays on Monday Night Football. The company’s ingenuity continues to meet the needs of new markets with iPad-controlled collaboration and annotation products for presentations in classrooms, boardrooms, telemedicine sessions, distance learning, courtrooms, TV newsrooms, houses of worship, command and control rooms, and emergency operations centers.