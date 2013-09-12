AOPEN and Intel Extend OpenService Offerings

AOPEN opened its 7th annual Forum this morning at Marriot Waterfront in San Francisco, and in addition to kicking off a two-day line-up of prominent industry presenters, AOPEN will announce today that it has packaged the Intel Retail Client Manager (Intel RCM) software with select AOPEN Digital Engine models and eTILE products as part of its OpenService offering.

The result is, according to AOPEN, “a powerful, complete solution that commercial businesses can use to manage targeted digital media campaigns, in real-time, from anywhere. OpenService fulfills the need for a more consultative approach towards digital signage implementations, working with the best-of-breed solutions and partners in the market. The addition of Intel RCM provides OpenService customers with even greater versatility to tailor rich multimedia solutions to engage their audience."

"By integrating Intel Retail Client Manager as part of OpenService solutions,” said Jose Avalos, Director of Visual Retail at Intel, “AOPEN is making it easier for integrators and resellers to deploy digital signage solutions enabling retailers to manage relevant content across many digital touch points of a consumer's experience. With Intel RCM, new campaigns and promotions can be created in minutes, content can be customized instantly and each screen can be individually controlled in a secure and managed fashion.”

The Intel RCM software integrates with selected AOPEN products to create a one-stop integrated solution that accelerates growth in the digital signage market. It gives businesses the power to:

• manage marketing campaigns remotely

• reach targeted audience segments in real-time

• customize content on the fly to capture time-critical sales opportunities

Despite its power, the solution is also intuitive and easy-to-use, with real-time error reporting to minimize any disruptions. Content can combine video, images and sound, allowing a rich media experience to engage viewers. While using Intel Active Management Technology, customers can control individual consumer digital touch points, dedicated channels, or entire media networks at once.

The Intel RCM software is supported by AOPEN’s most advanced eTILE product range. The eTile is a multi-purpose 19" or 15.6" multi-touch PC tile, based on the Intel Core Processor and built to perform in demanding commercial environments, while maintaining an inviting user aesthetic.

The eTILE has been designed to function in a range of different environments. It can power both in-store digital applications, Point of Sale (POS) and kiosk environments concurrently, and run a full sized video wall while being used independently. It also features a powered USB, allowing peripherals such as scanners and credit card readers to be run without additional plugs and cables.

Customers can obtain a packaged media player solution. Selected AOPEN Digital Engine models have been successfully tested with Intel RCM providing flexibility and state-of-the-art performance and reliability. This sleek black box allows users to query, restore, upgrade, and protect networked digital signage devices remotely. With it, retail customers can display flawless, smooth, 1080p full HD video playback on multiple displays to their audience, while also enjoying low noise to maintain the atmosphere of the space, and low power consumption to help save money and support environmental sustainability.

Stephen Borg, Global Director Strategy & Market Development at AOPEN, commented, “We’re thrilled to take the AOPEN, Intel relationship further by having the Intel Retail Client Manager software join our OpenService program, enabling us to continue building unique and compelling solutions for customers.”