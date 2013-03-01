PMA Posts Top-Selling Projector Models for January

PMA Research, the worldwide market resource for front projectors, has posted their recent results to the “Top Selling Projectors” area of their website.

The PMA Research Tracking Service family of monthly reports offers sell-through data and analysis on unit sales, true volume-weighted street prices, and inventories of front projectors for these channels.

Each month, PMA Research posts the Top 5 Projector Lists for the following product categories:

High-End (4000+ lumens) Projectors

The January 2013 results showed Mitsubishi with two of the top selling models. The WD720 took top honors, and the WD620 came in fifth. Epson had the second and third best selling models with the PowerLite Pro G5450WU in second place and the PowerLite 1945W in third. Optoma rounded out the Top 5 High-End projector list with their TH1060P taking the fourth spot in January.

Mainstream (1000 to 3999 lumens) Projectors

For the Mainstream category in January, Hitachi took top honors, by unit volume, with the best-selling CP-X3015WN. InFocus landed the number two and four spots with the IN112 and the IN114, respectively. Epson’s PowerLite 93+ was the third best-selling projector in the January sample, and ViewSonic rounded out the Top 5 list with the PJD5123 in the fifth spot.

New Era / Pico and Personal (sub-1000 lumens) Projectors

The January results showed that 4 of the Top 5 selling models, by unit volume, were Optoma projectors. Coming in number one, three, four and five, respectively, were the Optoma PK-320, Optoma PK-120, Optoma PK-20, and the Optoma ML500. Vivitek’s Qumi Q2 rounded out the Top 5 for this category in the number two spot.