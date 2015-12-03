Platt Retail Institute 3Q 2015 Journal of Retail Analytics

The Platt Retail Institute’s 3Q 2015 Journal of Retail Analytics is now available for download. The journal’s topics include learning how successful retailers analyze and collect data, learning from misfires, and how to adjust on the fly. Additionally, those who download can read about Nebraska Furniture Mart's introduction of the brand to a new market.

The journal includes the following articles:

Electric Vehicle Charging Stations and Digital Signage: Charging More Than Just Vehicles.

In-Store Digital Media You Can Hang Your Hat On: Nebraska Furniture Mart of Texas.

Multi-Screen Environments and Social Media Triggers: Uses and Gratifications.

Retail Apps: Fearful Failure or Face of the Future?

Rethinking Retail: Levi Strauss & Co. Deploys Inventory Analytics to Delight Customers.

Taking Gap's Brand Impact to New Heights.

What Information Do Opinion Leaders and Opinion Seekers Search for Online?

•Why Retailers Should Plan to Fail: Four Steps to an Agile Retail Strategy.

There will also be a webinar on December 9, 2015, from 2 to 3 p.m. EST featuring Lee Summers, Marketing Technology Manager for Nebraska Furniture Mart and Matt Schmitt, President and Chief Innovation and Strategy Office, Reflect. The webinar will be a discussion about the challenges associated with introducing a brand rich in heritage to a new market and the opportunities that come with using in-store digital media to create an intimate and personalized shopping experience.

