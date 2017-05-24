Platinum Tools to Debut VDV MapMaster 3.0 Cable Tester

The What: Platinum Tools (booth 1961) will debut its next-generation VDV MapMaster 3.0 cable tester at InfoComm 2017.

The What Else: The MapMaster 3.0 is capable of identifying and mapping 20 locations at one time. The large backlit display, glow-in-the-dark keypad, a built-in flashlight, and audible beep verification also help professionals to work in the dark.

“The VDV MapMaster 3.0 raises the bar for value-featured testers in this price range,” Chesla said. “Installers are asking for more than just a cable test and measurement tool. We’ve also added port blinking to allow port identification on switches that cables are connected to. Single-ended testing for shorts drastically reduces troubleshooting with the MapMaster 3.0. It is the ideal instrument for installation, troubleshooting, and maintenance on telco, network, or coax cable in any situation.”

The Bottom Line: The VDV MapMaster 3.0 tests Cat-7, Cat-6A, Cat-6, Cat-5e, Cat-5, Cat-4, and Cat-3 shielded and unshielded cables, voice and coax. It is shipping now.