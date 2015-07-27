Platinum Tools Adds EZ-Datalock Strain Reliefs to EX-RJ45 Solutions

The What: Platinum Tools has added EZ-DataLock Locking Strain Reliefs to its line of EZ-RJ45 network solutions. EZ-DataLock Locking Strain Reliefs are now shipping.

The What Else: Models include the EZ-RJ45 Cat-5e/6, solid or stranded and shielded connectors; EZ-RJPRO HD Crimp Tool, which uses the EZRJ45 patented crimp and trim; EZ-RJPRO Termination Pod for consistent, repeatable terminations; EZ-SnapJacks, designed to fit industry standard wall plates; and Cat-5e/6 Cable Jacket Strippers, which strip Cat-5/5e/6 cable jackets.

The Bottom Line: EZ-RJ45 simplifies twisted pair terminations by allowing the wires to be inserted through the connector and out the front, to easily verify the proper wiring order. Platinum Tools’ EZ-RJ45 solutions feature connectors, accessories, and tools for unparalleled performance and reliability.