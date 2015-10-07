Platinum Lamps Reimagines OEM Projector Lamp Market Approach

In an effort to provide resellers with the highest quality OEM lamps on the market for the most affordable price, Projector Lamp Experts (PLE) has entered the projector market with a full lineup of safe and inexpensive "OEM inside" projector lamps called Platinum Lamps.

Platinum Lamps is the only company to provide dealers, resellers, and distributors with affordably priced OEM lamps from best-in-class manufacturers like Philips, Osram, Ushio, and Phoenix, according to the company.



“We take lamps from notable manufacturers and build them into housings, or cages, that directly match projector manufacturer specifications,” said Wilhelm Mack, product manager at PLE. “This creates an identical product to original OEM lamps on the market, but at a much lower price point for resellers.”



Before Platinum Lamps, customers had the option to either purchase expensive, projector-branded lamps, or cheap, poor-performing copy-lamps, added Mack.



“Traditionally, poor quality, copy-lamps have a limited warranty and could be extremely unsafe,” Mack said. “Platinum Lamps offer the market an incredible deal on high-quality OEM inside projector lamps, along with that added protection.”



To ensure success, Platinum Lamps has maintained steady relationships with leading manufacturers of projector bulbs, resulting in significant volume discounts that benefit the company’s resellers. “These existing relationships absolutely benefit our resellers,” Mack said. “By achieving incredible volume discounts from OEM projector lamp partners, we’re able to pass the savings on to our customers. This means more margin for our resellers.”



Platinum Lamps offers more than 4,000 projector lamp combinations, covering nearly 80 percent of the entire projector market.