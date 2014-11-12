Planar Welcomes Four New Sales Managers in US

Following positive earnings and increased revenue for FY14, Planar Systems announces the addition of four new members to their growing U.S. sales force. Planar welcomes new sale managers Gabe Carruana based out of Southern California, Nick Frush for the Midwest, Ken Snare in the East Central region, and Terry Goldstein in Texas.

Gabe Carruana, Ken Snare, Terry Goldstein and Nick Frush

Gabe Carruana Planar Systems Sales Manager for Southern California

Gabe Carruana joins the Planar Sales team and is based out of Redondo Beach, California. Carruana will manage Planar sales efforts in Southern California, and has nearly 15 years of experience in the proAV industry with a focus on selling high-end audio-visual technologies. He is highly experienced in custom enterprise solutions ranging from Corporate to Education to Government. Carruana comes to Planar from Christie Digital Systems, where he was a Territory Sales Manager and fulfilled a key role driving revenue, sustaining an annual revenue stream and maintaining complete accountability for San Diego and Hawaii.

Nick Frush, Planar Systems Sales Manager for the Midwest

Nick Frush is based out of Oklahoma, and will manage Planar's sales efforts in Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, and Arkansas. He has nearly 20 years of experience in the pro AV industry with a strong systems sales background. Frush comes to Planar from TV One, where he was the Midwest Regional Sales Manager. Prior to that, he was the Central Regional Sales Manager for Magenta Research and a Sales Engineer for AVI-SPL. He has a proven track record for generating new business in both manufacturing and systems integration.

Ken Snare, Planar Systems Sales Manager for the East Central

Ken Snare is the news east central sales manage and is based out of Columbus, Ohio. Snare will manage Planar's sales efforts in Ohio, western Pennsylvania, Kentucky, and West Virginia. Snare comes to Planar with a long career in the audiovisual industry with both commercial and residential product experience totaling 25+ years. Most recently, he was a Sales Account Manager for a commercial systems integrator where he successfully sold Clarity Matrix Video Walls. Snare also has several years of experience working in AV distribution in the Middle Atlantic region and has over 18 years of experience in the residential consumer electronics systems integration field.